Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Nov. 3 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features a crazy three way fight between El Hijo del Vikingo, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Komander to celebrate Day of the Dead.

Also on the card: Skye Blue vs. Marina Shafir, Trent Beretta vs. Daniel Garcia, The Gunns vs. Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR NOV. 3