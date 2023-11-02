Ronda Rousey is already booked in a dream match with the ROH women’s world champion

Now that she’s gone from WWE, Ronda Rousey is starting to get out there on the indie wrestling scene in southern California.

We already knew that Rousey was set to appear for Pro Wrestling Revolver on their “Unreal” card on Nov. 16 in Los Angeles. Her match for that night is now officially booked. Rousey is scheduled to step in the ring alongside Marina Shafir for a “tag team dream match” against Billie Starkz and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena.

[BREAKING]



*MAIN EVENT*

Ronda Rousey & Marina Shafir



Athena & Billie Starkz!



Signed for 11/16 #RevolverUNREAL

Los Angeles, CA

LIVE on @FiteTV+



️ https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e



(ALL TICKET SALE PROFITS DONATED TO LAHAINA WILDFIRE RELIEF.) pic.twitter.com/FHoKYqpn3J — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) November 3, 2023

Ronda getting in the ring with one of Tony Khan’s world champions will no doubt lead to speculation that she’ll be in an AEW ring before long. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that Ronda already has a good relationship with Athena; Ronda thanked Athena for helping her train for her WWE return at Royal Rumble 2022.

Are you interested to see how Ronda Rousey fares as an indie wrestler, Cagesiders?