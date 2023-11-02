 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ronda Rousey is already booked in a dream match with the ROH women’s world champion

By Cain A. Knight
/ new

Now that she’s gone from WWE, Ronda Rousey is starting to get out there on the indie wrestling scene in southern California.

We already knew that Rousey was set to appear for Pro Wrestling Revolver on their “Unreal” card on Nov. 16 in Los Angeles. Her match for that night is now officially booked. Rousey is scheduled to step in the ring alongside Marina Shafir for a “tag team dream match” against Billie Starkz and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena.

Ronda getting in the ring with one of Tony Khan’s world champions will no doubt lead to speculation that she’ll be in an AEW ring before long. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that Ronda already has a good relationship with Athena; Ronda thanked Athena for helping her train for her WWE return at Royal Rumble 2022.

Are you interested to see how Ronda Rousey fares as an indie wrestler, Cagesiders?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats