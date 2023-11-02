Here’s how much money CM Punk was paid to get his ass kicked in UFC

After CM Punk left WWE in 2014, he signed a multi-fight contract to compete in the UFC. Punk went on to fight twice in the UFC, once in 2016 and again in 2018, where it was clear that he had no business being in the octagon at that level.

CM only lasted two minutes and 14 seconds during his debut fight before Mickey Gall forced him to tap out at UFC 203. Now we know how much money Punk was paid to take that beating, thanks to unsealed financial documents in the ongoing class action lawsuit against UFC.

Per Bloody Elbow, Punk was paid $1,042,736 for his UFC debut fight in 2016. That comes out to a rate of approximately $7781.61 per second that he survived against Gall. It’s no wonder why NWA President Billy Corgan recently admitted that he can’t afford to pay this guy what he’s worth.

Is this in any way related to the following cryptic message posted on Punk’s Instagram stories today: “Sometimes your value isn’t seen until your absence is felt”?

Probably not! Yeah, that message is more likely a shot about how AEW is doing after firing Punk two months ago.

What do you make of Punk’s million-dollar ass-kicking and/or his cryptic social media post today, Cagesiders?