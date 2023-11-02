Let’s see how Tony Khan’s dud announcement helped AEW fare against the World Series

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Nov. 1) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 832,000 viewers and a .28 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers rebounded from last week’s very low results of 774K and 0.24, respectively. The numbers look better when you consider that more than 11 million people tuned into the MLB World Series on Wednesday night.

On this episode of Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan resorted to his frequently-used ratings ploy of making a big, important, and/or HUGE announcement. I’d argue that the actual announcement - the ticket pre-sale date for All In 2024 - ranks as one of Tony’s biggest duds yet when it comes to these announcements that are so easy to poke fun at. Even so, enough people are still responding to the boy who cried wolf to make it a tactic he will keep repeating.

Or maybe that’s not the right way to look at it, and there was simply no place to go but up after last week’s shocking results. Or maybe Tony’s announcement didn’t have any effect on the numbers, and it was more about three title matches featuring the likes of Orange Cassidy, Hikaru Shida, and the Hung Bucks. Hey, AEW World Champion MJF also wrestled on this card after a search for MYSTERY PARTNERS, and he ended up scissoring Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed.

Go ahead and give us your best guess as to why these numbers are what they are, while we review AEW’s ratings results over the last year.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.