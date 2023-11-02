 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rush confirms that Andrade is not in La Faccion Ingobernable for AEW

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Andrade is an Ingobernable for life as a founding member in CMLL, but he’s no longer in the AEW branch of the faction. Rush confirmed that there are only four members of La Faccion Ingobernable in AEW. El Toro Blanco, Dralistico, Preston Vance, and Jose The Assistant makes four. That leaves out El Idolo to carve his path solo.

Leave it Rush to create buzz with a tease of adding future members.

La Faccion Ingobernable recently returned to AEW in a surprise appearance to confront the House of Black last week on Collision. Meanwhile, Andrade had past business with the House of Black when they stole his mask. That feud culminated in a ladder match against Buddy Matthews, in which Andrade regained possession of his mask. Andrade played coy if he was involved with LFI’s return. Now, we know the answer thanks to Rush.

LFI is on the same page. No more waiting. They are taking the bull by the horns, so to speak, and bringing the fight to AEW. Plus, Jose The Assistant might be getting a promotion to Jose The Assassin.

LFI doubled down on the tough talk. They are out to destroy everybody in AEW. Vance’s cadence in the first ten seconds leaves him vulnerable for clipping his quote out of context.

The future looks bright for LFI. They were inserted into a hot angle clashing with House of Black, and Dralistico officially signed an AEW contract. The sky is the limit with Rush leading the charge.

Are you excited for what lays ahead with LFI? Who would you choose as their next member?

