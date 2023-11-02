Sting will never see it coming when Ric Flair turns on him again

Sting is retiring from pro wrestling at AEW Revolution 2024, an event that typically takes place in early March.

On last week’s Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan gave Sting the special gift of Ric Flair; Flair will be there every step of the way for Sting’s final months in an AEW ring.

In an interview this week with Sports Illustrated, Sting explained that he originally wanted to retire in December, but that’s before Ric was added to the story:

“I’ve been emotional, full of tears, twice in my career. The first was Panama City when Ric and I had the last WCW match on Nitro. The second was last week on Dynamite. When Ric came out and I heard his music play, it hit me. I had this flashback, and it made me emotional. Ric is the guy who put me on the map. We’ve traveled around the world together, and Ric helped make me. Now he’s going to finish with me. ...Tony Khan called me and asked me to go out in style. I liked that idea. I couldn’t say no....I wanted to finish earlier, maybe in December. But now that Ric is here with me, I want to go longer, all the way to Revolution.”

Seeing how emotional Sting is talking about Ric Flair, it makes me realize that he’ll never see it coming when Ric inevitably turns on him again, just as he has done multiple times throughout their pro wrestling careers.

How do you see the final months of Sting’s in-ring career playing out, Cagesiders?