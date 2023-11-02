AEW rolled into KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Nov. 3) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Penta El Zero Miedo defeated El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander in a 3-way match.

Skye Blue picked up a clean win over Marina Shafir. The live audience “kind of got tired of it and started doing LA Knight YEAH chants” during the match.

Daniel Garcia beat Trent Beretta with a crossface submission. Afterwards, Garcia challenged MJF for a world title match.

The Gunns defeated Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal. The Gunns cut a promo after the match saying they will win the ROH tag titles from MJF at Full Gear. The Acclaimed ran out to chase The Gunns away and promote their 69 Day segment on Saturday’s Collision.

Do you plan to check out Rampage at 10 pm ET on TNT?