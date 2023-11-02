Skye Blue was only pretending to be corrupted by Julia Hart’s mist

In the build-up to Julia Hart challenging Kris Statlander for the TBS championship at WrestleDream, Skye Blue came to the aid of Kiera Hogan on Collision and was misted by the House of Black’s lone female member.

Ever since, Skye’s been acting glum and distant... and showing up with darker and darker touches to her appearance and even her ringwork.

The subtle of Skye Blue’s makeup getting more darker ever since she got misted by Julia Hart has been a good touch.#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/hTMN0OVZxf — kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) October 15, 2023

As this played out across all of AEW’s shows, it generated a lot of speculation and hope that Blue would join the House and/or form a tag team with Hart. So when Skye ran in as Julia was ready to strike Willow Nightingale after the Women’s title match on the Nov. 1 Dynamite, it seemed like we were about to get some advancement in that story.

And we did... just not the advancement we were expecting.

Looks like we’ve got a feud coming rather than an alliance. Or as Taz put it, “I think Skye Blue is going to pay for that.”

Let us know what you think of this development — and the whole angle — in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from Nov. 1 edition of Dynamite in the following playlist:

