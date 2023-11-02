 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dralistico signs with AEW

By Sean Rueter
La Faccion Ingobernable returned to AEW television last Saturday on Collision, coming to FTR’s aid against House of Black. Last night (Nov. 1), LFI’s Dralistico announced that he’s inked an AEW deal. The luchador shared a video of Tony Khan & he putting pen to paper as evidence:

Dralistico’s brother and LFI leader RUSH reposted the video and added:

Congratulations brother, welcome to your new home #aew #LFI

As of yet there’s no posts from AEW, or the “is All Elite” graphic which usually comes with a long-term contract. But while it’s not clear what type or level of deal Dralistico’s signed, he does seem to be locked in for whatever immediate plans Khan has for LFI.

One of several men who’ve wrestled as Mistico for CMLL in his native Mexico, Dralistico spent 2022 with AAA. He debuted for AEW in December of that year, and has appeared with LFI and wrestled several times for Tony Khan’s company in 2023. He & RUSH’s brother Dragon Lee is signed to WWE.

