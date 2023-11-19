Last week, Tony Khan announced a G1-style tournament was coming to AEW. But other than the round robin format and Bryan Danielson as the first entrant in the 12-man field, we didn’t get much information about the new Continental Classic.

Heading into Full Gear last night (Nov. 18), the only new thing we learned was that Andrade El Ídolo would join Danielson in the tourney. During the PPV broadcast we not only got a couple more Continental Classic competitors, but the prize they’ll be competing for. Or we should say prizes.

As Eddie Kingston was being interviewed about joining the field, he told Renee Paquette about how he plans to make the tournament even more “prestigious” by putting his “life’s work” on the line in it. Since he wants to defend his Ring of Honor World and New Japan Strong Openweight titles in every match he does, and since the winner of the tournament will become the first-ever AEW Continental champion — whoever wins the Continental Classic will become the Triple Crown champ!

Khan confirmed that in a post on X which also reiterated the tournament starts this week on Dynamite with the finals happening at AEW’s new Worlds End PPV on Dec 30.

The Continental Classic starts this week, Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve on #AEWDynamite!

12 fighters, no interference, nobody at ringside

The winner becomes AEW Continental Champion + ROH World Champion + NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, a new Triple Crown Champion at Worlds End! pic.twitter.com/3X4yBGcx54 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 19, 2023

Earlier on Full Gear, Mark Briscoe entered the tournament. So we now have four of the 12 men in the Classic, along with what they’re competing for.

Dig it?