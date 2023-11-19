Watch the AEW Full Gear 2023 media scrum

AEW’s Nov. 18, 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV) from Inglewood, California featured World champ Maxwell Jacob Friedman overcoming injury to beat Jay White, the signing of Will Ospreay, a bloody war between Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page, and two new women’s titleholders.

And that means Tony Khan and the stars of All Elite Wrestling should have plenty to talk about at the media scrum kicking off right about now.

Not to mention, it will probably be a long time until the memory of the scrum that followed All Out 2022 fades, and these will likely always pique our interest because of CM Punk’s infamous “gripebomb” and the brawl that followed it. We know we’d kick ourselves if we missed anything that was even remotely that impactful.

So click play up above and get ready for reactions to an eventful Full Gear — and the past couple weeks for AEW in general, some hints of what’s to come in AEW... and maybe a little bit of drama.