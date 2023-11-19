AEW just wrapped up its Full Gear PPV from Ingelwood, California’s Kia Forum. Tony Khan’s promotion closed out their latest big show on Sat., Nov. 18, 2023 with the conclusion of a show-spanning angle that featured an injured Maxwell Jacob Friedman making it one year as World champ by defeating Jay White.

Was it the best match on the card?

Including the “Zero Hour” pre-show, it’s competing with 10 other matches for that honor. Both AEW’s women’s titles changed hands, with Toni Storm winning the main belt for a third time and Julia Hart becoming the third person to hold the TBS. Swerve Strickland won one of the most brutal Death Matches we’ve ever seen over Hangman Page. Ricky Starks & Big Bill kept the Tag belts as Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho won the right to challenge for them. Orange Cassidy validated his second Intercontinental title reign by beating Jon Moxley. And that was just some of what happened at Full Gear!

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here. Before or after you do that, vote in our poll below to tell us what your “Match of the Night” was. And be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!