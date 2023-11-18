Before this week’s Dynamite, AEW head honcho Tony Khan promised that “one of the best wrestlers in the world” would sign with AEW at Full Gear. Over the course of the next few days, as fans guessed names and debated whether the reveal would live up to the hype, AEW upped the ante. Heading into the PPV today (Nov. 18), it became a “Blockbuster Signing”. Khan went from describing the person as “known + respected” to calling them a “huge star”.

Meanwhile, reports ruled out a bunch of people — and one podcaster went on the record with a name.

So who was it?

It was as Andrew Zarian heard. Will Ospreay is All Elite, bruv!

Ospreay is still under contract to New Japan Pro-Wrestling for the next few months, and he asked the fans to let him finish up with the promotion he’s called home for years and that helped him rise to become one of the most acclaimed wrestlers in the world. But he will be at Revolution, and already has his sights set on returning to Wembley Stadium next August when All In returns to London.

Ospreay was said to be high on WWE’s wish list, so even if this isn’t “HUGE” for you, it is for Tony Khan and AEW.

Get complete Full Gear results and coverage of the entire show here.