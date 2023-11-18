Skye Blue has taken on a darker edge since House of Black’s Julia Hart spit mist in her face (the same thing that turned Hart from a cheerleader into Malakai Black’s witchy associate). But it didn’t corrupt Skye so much that she sided with Julia in her feud with TBS champion Kris Statlander. It did give her enough confidence that she didn’t seem crazy about her old friend Stat “protecting” her on a few occasions over the past few weeks.

All of this is pertinent because Statlander defended her title against Hart and Blue at AEW’s Full Gear PPV on Nov. 18 in Inglewood, California.

The champ dared both challengers to step to her at the start of the bell, and it actually didn’t seem to be a bad strategy. Something strange was definitely going on between Hart and Blue however, and they seemed to be on the same page even before Skye offered her hand to Julia. Hart wasn’t willing to let bygones be bygones, however.

A moonsault from Hart to Blue almost gave us a new champ, but Statlander bulled Julia out as she covered and slammed her to the floor on the outside. Skye almost pinned the champ after hitting Code Blue, but Stat kicked out.

Nearfalls aplenty followed, but it looked like Statlander would retain when she hit Saturday Night Fever on Blue. But Hart swooped in to take Kris out and made the pin herself.

It wasn’t her group’s best night — Buddy Matthews lost on the pre-show and Malakai Black & Brody King failed to win the AEW Tag titles. But there is gold in the House of Black.

Get complete Full Gear results and coverage of the entire show here.