AEW’s International championship has bounced around a bit due to injuries this fall, but it landed back in the lap of a man who had a career and title-defining run with it most of this year — Orange Cassidy.

But because those injuries meant he didn’t win the belt back from the man who ended his first reign, Cassidy’s said he doesn’t feel like the real International champ. It’s a notion that man, Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley, has been all too happy to feed into.

On Sat., Nov. 18 at Full Gear, we found out if Mox’s mind games would help him become a two-time International champ.

Early on it, it definitely seemed to have an effect. OC decided to charge Moxley at the bell, and was sent reeling out of the ring as a result. With his friend HOOK cheering him on, Cassidy fought on. He bloodied the challenge with rapid fire headbutts, and even with the champ in control this remained the challenger’s kind of fight.

OC used HOOKs Redrum submission, but was unable to put Mox away. He survives a piledriver, and drove his opponent headfirst into an exposed turnbuckle and ate six Orange Punches. It finally took Beach Break to keep Moxley down for three.

