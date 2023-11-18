Jay Lethal’s been angling for a chance to reclaim the Ring of Honor World title he’s held twice in the past. He probably didn’t think it would happen on the pre-show before AEW Full Gear, but that’s where the ROH Board of Directors put it.

As usual, Lethal didn’t roll alone into his challenge of reigning champ Eddie Kingston. Jeff & Karen Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh were with him. Double J actually earned Lethal this shot with a Memphis Street Fight win over Kingston last month on Collision. So of course they got involved on his behalf in the Kia Forum on Nov. 18.

But Eddie knew he would be outnumbered in this one, so when he ran into his former friend Ortiz backstage last night. It seems they made peace too. Because when Lethal’s squad tried to slip him Jarrett’s guitar, Ortiz showed up to stop that. He also cracked the guitar over Dutt’s head.

This version is modified of course, but you get the idea...

A Lethal Injection was then countered into a suplex, and one spinning backfist later — the Mad King is still the ROH World champ. Much to ROH Board of Director Stokely Hathaway’s chagrin.

MEET ME BEHIND THE BUILDING, YOU TWAT



(i have security with me) https://t.co/dkZz9bPbh7 — Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) November 19, 2023

