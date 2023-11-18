All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is live at 8 pm ET tonight (Sat., Nov. 18, 2023) from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California with its fifth annual Full Gear event. Ninety minutes before the main card of their annual fall PPV, the promotion will offer a free live stream of the pre-show, entitled “Zero Hour”.

As of this writing, there are three matches booked for Zero Hour:

Maxwell Jacob Friedman & a partner of his choosing (c) vs. The Gunns for the Ring of Honor Tag Team championship

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World title

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews

Those will warm us up for a big night, featuring Jay White challenging MJF for the AEW World title, Sting teaming with Darby Allin & Adam Copeland on his road to retirement next spring, rematches between Jon Moxley & Orange Cassidy and Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page, the reveal of Tony Khan’s latest free agent signing, and much more! Zero Hour will feature plenty of hype for those, and every one of the matches on Full Gear. And if AEW’s hype isn’t enough for you, we’ve got you covered with a show preview here, and predictions for each match right here.

The Zero Hour stream goes live at 6:30 pm ET, and you can watch it above.

The main card can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV) in the U.S., or in all international markets on Fite.

Follow along with Full Gear results and coverage of the entire card right here.