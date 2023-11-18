AEW is back tonight (Sat., Nov. 18, 2023) with their fifth annual Full Gear! This year’s edition of their big fall show comes our way from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
The event will get rolling at the start time of 6:30pm ET with the free “Zero Hour” pre-show, which runs for one hour on All Elite’s YouTube channel, Bleacher Report, and right here at Cageside Seats. That leads right into the PPV at 8pm ET, which you can stream in the United States on Bleacher Report, and in other countries on Fite.tv.
We’ll have play-by-play coverage of Full Gear from Zero Hour through to the main event in our live blog here. To get you ready, we have a preview here, and predictions from our staff here.
Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:
- MJF (c) vs. Jay White for the AEW World championship
- Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World title
- Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the International championship
- Sting, Adam Copeland & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne
- Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks for an AEW Tag title shot; Golden Jets must disband if they lose
- Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death Match
- Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue for the TBS championship
- Big Bill & Ricky Starks (c) vs. FTR vs. LFI vs. House of Black in a ladder match for the AEW Tag titles
- MJF (c) & Samoa Joe vs. The Gunns for the Ring of Honor Tag Team championship (pre-show)
- Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World title (pre-show)
- Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews (pre-show)
