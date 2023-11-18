AEW is back tonight (Sat., Nov. 18, 2023) with their fifth annual Full Gear! This year’s edition of their big fall show comes our way from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The event will get rolling at the start time of 6:30pm ET with the free “Zero Hour” pre-show, which runs for one hour on All Elite’s YouTube channel, Bleacher Report, and right here at Cageside Seats. That leads right into the PPV at 8pm ET, which you can stream in the United States on Bleacher Report, and in other countries on Fite.tv.

We’ll have play-by-play coverage of Full Gear from Zero Hour through to the main event in our live blog here. To get you ready, we have a preview here, and predictions from our staff here.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing: