MJF’s mystery partner at Full Gear is finally revealed

Ever since Adam Cole went down with injury in September, MJF’s lack of friends in AEW has been a running theme on TV each week. It’s led to a situation where MJF can’t find anybody to be his mystery partner at tomorrow’s (Nov. 18) Full Gear pre-show when he defends the ROH world tag team titles against The Gunns.

That brings us to the show-closing angle on tonight’s (Nov. 17) episode of AEW Rampage, which began with a Jay White sit-down interview backstage. White confidently spoke about how he is going to defeat MJF at Full Gear to become the new AEW world champion.

MJF crashed the interview and brawled with White all the way into the ring. MJF briefly regained physical possession of his AEW world championship that White stole last month, but the numbers game of Bullet Club Gold was once again too much for the champ to handle.

And that’s when Samoa Joe came out for the dramatic save:

Over the last few weeks, Joe has been trying to work out a very specific deal with MJF; Joe will be his partner at Full Gear if MJF grants him a world title match. After Joe saved MJF’s ass here, the champ finally shook Joe’s hand and gave him what he wants.

That was enough to make it official - Joe is now MJF’s partner at Full Gear when they defend the ROH world tag team titles against The Gunns.

That’s not the only change made to Full Gear on this episode of Rampage. Earlier in the night, AEW announced that Eddie Kingston will defend the ROH world championship against Jay Lethal on the Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show.

That gives us the following lineup for Full Gear:

• MJF (c) vs. Jay White for the AEW World championship • Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World title • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the International championship • Sting, Adam Copeland & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne • Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks for an AEW Tag title shot; Golden Jets must disband if they lose • Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death Match • Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue for the TBS title • Big Bill & Ricky Starks (c) vs. FTR vs. LFI vs. House of Black in a Ladder match for the AEW world tag team titles • Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews (pre-show) • Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH world title (pre-show) • MJF & Samoa Joe (c) vs. The Gunns for the ROH tag titles (pre-show)

