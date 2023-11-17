TNT Champion Christian Cage is booked in a trios match tomorrow night (Nov. 18) at the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view. Cage is teaming up with Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus to take on the super babyface squad of Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin.

Christian kicked off tonight’s (Nov. 17) episode of Collision with a promo hyping up his PPV match. He first addressed Sting and Darby Allin; once Christian sends Sting into early retirement at Full Gear, Darby knows who he can call if he feels like he needs some fatherly advice.

The end of Christian’s promo took a darker turn when he made a reference to Adam Copeland’s wife (Beth Phoenix) and daughters. Cage wants to make sure they are staying up late to watch Full Gear, because he guarantees that he will break Adam’s neck:

"I am gonna break your neck!" - Christian Cage with a chilling message to Adam Copeland.



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/hp2QzwRigY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2023

Do you think Christian will come through on his promise at Full Gear? While you are mulling that question over, you can check out the current lineup for the PPV below: