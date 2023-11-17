Tony Khan’s dream rematch can now take place in the Continental Classic tournament

Tony Khan recently announced that Bryan Danielson will return to an AEW ring for the Continental Classic tournament, which is a 12 person round-robin tournament that is set to begin on next week’s (Nov. 22) Dynamite.

Coming into tonight’s (Nov. 17) episode of Collision, Danielson was still the only name revealed for the tourney. That quickly changed during a backstage interview with CJ Perry and Andrade El Idolo. Perry even surprised Andrade when she broke the news that he is now in the Continental Classic:

Andrade recently incurred the wrath of Miro by aligning himself with Miro’s hot and flexible wife (Perry). That means either Miro will also enter the Continental Classic to get his hands on Andrade, or he will cost him a big match in the tournament.

