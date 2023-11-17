AEW books Ric Flair, Claudio Castagnoli, and a 4-way ladder match at Full Gear

Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision was the go home show for tomorrow night’s (Nov. 18) Full Gear pay-per-view event, and some new additions were made to the card.

First, Tony Schiavone confirmed that Ric Flair will be in the corner of Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland for their trios match against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

Second, Ricky Starks said Tony Khan allowed him to pick a stipulation for the 4-way match for the AEW tag team titles. Starks decided to turn it into a Ladder match:

A good portion of the Collision broadcast was then spent on the four tag teams in that match; it culminated in a wild brawl between FTR, LFI, House of Black, and Starks & Bill.

Finally, a completely new match was added to the Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show. Buddy Matthews defeated Wheeler Yuta in singles action on Collision. Buddy had evil intentions after the match, but Claudio Castagnoli chased him away and then issued a challenge for Full Gear.

Castagnoli vs. Matthews was then made official for the Full Gear pre-show.

That gives us the following lineup for Full Gear:

• MJF (c) vs. Jay White for the AEW World championship • Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World title • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the International championship • Sting, Adam Copeland & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne • Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks for an AEW Tag title shot; Golden Jets must disband if they lose • Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death Match • Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue for the TBS title • Big Bill & Ricky Starks (c) vs. FTR vs. LFI vs. House of Black in a Ladder match for the AEW world tag team titles • Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews (pre-show) • MJF & a mystery partner vs. The Gunns for the Ring of Honor Tag titles (pre-show)

Will you be ordering AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, Cagesiders?