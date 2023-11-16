The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Nov. 15) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 823,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are slightly better than last week’s 804,000 and 0.27 demo rating, and almost identical to the results from two weeks ago. For what it’s worth, these results are also nearly identical to what Dynamite scored last year on the week before Thanksgiving.

Overall, it feels like Dynamite’s numbers are stuck in limbo right now ever since the NBA returned, remaining stable but having a difficult time moving back up towards the 900K and 0.30+ range. The Sega-sponsored Like a Dragon Street Fight helped slightly improve numbers over last week, but the changes are small enough that some folks might just shrug it off as more noise than signal.

Perhaps Tony Khan’s mystery signing this Saturday night at Full Gear will help drive interest in next week’s fallout show on the eve of Thanksgiving.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

