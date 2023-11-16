This was the best version of the best thing Samoa Joe does

Pretty much everything Samoa Joe does entertains us. But the one element of his performance repertoire that entertains us the most, the one thing that gets us every single time?

It’s when Joe casually walks away from an opponent’s aerial attack, leaving his high-flying foe to flop torso-first into the mat instead of crashing into him.

Though he does it often, there have been instances of the gag that pop us more than others. Just this summer we got a version where Joe hammed up his evasion that we really liked. We got a new favorite on Dynamite last night (Nov. 15). This time, it was Joe’s opponent Jon Cruz that added that little extra something to the spot...

Cruz articulates what every wrestler Joe’s ever done this too wishes they had. Makes you wonder why that guy wears a mask (kayfabe-breaking alert: Jon Cruz is Serpentico).

Let us know if this is your favorite thing Samoa Joe does, and if you agree Jon Cruz just gave us the best version of it, in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from Nov. 15 edition of Dynamite in the following playlist:

