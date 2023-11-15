Here’s AEW’s line-up for its Friday night fight with WWE

Since Full Gear is on Saturday (Nov. 18), AEW will run Collision live on Friday night before Rampage. That means airing at the same time as WWE SmackDown.

Unlike their “Tuesday Night War” last month when Dynamite changed nights and went head-to-head with NXT, neither company is treating this Friday as terribly special. That’s probably because with WWE on a broadcast network and AEW on cable, the outcome of this “fight” was never in doubt.

That’s unfortunate for Tony Khan & company, as their Nov. 17 shows represent the final push to what looks to be one of their typically strong PPV cards. But based on the line-up for Friday night’s shows they announced on this week’s Dynamite, it feels like they know they’re unlikely to have a ton of live viewers for Collision and Rampage.

Which isn’t to say there aren’t some interesting things coming our way on TNT this Friday night. For the two hour Collision that will air at the same time as SmackDown (8-10pm ET), AEW has:

• Miro vs. Daniel Garcia, as The Redeemer looks to send a message to his wife (and Andrade El Ídolo’s manager) CJ Perry after Garcia danced in front of her during his loss to Andrade on Collision last Saturday.

• Ahead of their separate title defenses at Full Gear, AEW Women’s World champ Hikaru Shida & TBS champion Kris Statlander will team-up to take on Saraya & Ruby Soho.

• Two of the four teams in Saturday’s AEW Tag title match will be represented when RUSH & Dax Harwood go one-on-one.

At 10pm ET, after SmackDown is off the air, Rampage will then have:

• Timeless Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura in a “tune up” before she challenges Shida at Full Gear, something she requested from “head of studio Tony Khan”

• World champion MJF and his Full Gear challenger Jay White in separate sit down interviews with Renee Paquette

That leaves plenty of room for additions, particularly to Collision. We’ll see what else TK has in store for Friday night, and if he calls any attention to this battle with WWE, over the next couple days.

