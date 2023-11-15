Skye Blue was Dynamite’s only addition to the Full Gear card

Heading into the Nov. 15 Dynamite, AEW had only announced nine matches for this weekend’s Full Gear. Seeing as most of the company’s PPVs include 12 or more matches, we expected at least one or two additions on tonight’s show.

Instead, the only change to Saturday’s line-up was one we knew would happen. That’s because the Skye Blue/Red Velvet match in Ontario, California was for the last spot in a Triple Threat for Kris Statlander’s TBS title.

It was a hard fought battle that saw both women kick out of big moves, but in the end Skye won it with Code Blue. That makes sense as she has a built in story with Stat’s other challenger, Julia Hart. Blue seems to have avoided being corrupted by Hart’s mist, but we’ll know for sure come Saturday night in Inglewood, California.

The card for which looks pretty much the same as it did a few hours ago:

• MJF (c) vs. Jay White for the AEW World championship • Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World title • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the International championship • Sting, Adam Copeland & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne • Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks for an AEW Tag title shot; Golden Jets must disband if they lose • Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death Match • Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue for the TBS title • Big Bill & Ricky Starks (c) vs. FTR vs. LFI vs. House of Black for the AEW world tag team titles • MJF & a mystery partner vs. The Gunns for the Ring of Honor Tag titles (pre-show)

But they still have three hours of television to come on Friday night. We’ll see what it looks like after the live Collision & Rampage go home shows.

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s Dynamite here.