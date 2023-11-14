The numbers are in for the Nov. 11 episode of Collision on TNT.

According to Wrestlenomics, last Saturday’s show drew an audience of 396,000 and did a .11 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those are both better than the previous week, but still among the lowest in Collision’s existence.

There was plenty of college football on the dial opposite Collision. The Georgia/Ole Miss game on ESPN was the best performing primetime contest, with 4.83 million viewers and a 2.5 in the demo. Sports Media Watch has it as the third-largest cable audience of the season for a college game. But AEW’s done better numbers against stiffer competition, so some fingers have to be pointed at the fact last Saturday’s episode was pre-taped, and neither the advertised line-up nor spoiler reports made it seem must see.

While indications are Warner Bros Discovery is okay with its performance, Collision doesn’t seem to have much momentum going for it right now. That could be bad timing, since the show is airing on Friday this week ahead of Saturday’s Full Gear PPV — which means competing with WWE SmackDown.

Before you offer up your predictions for how that will work out for AEW, here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its history:

