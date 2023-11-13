 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MJF points out he executive produced ‘The Iron Claw’ while promoting Full Gear

By Sean Rueter
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - August 21, 2023 Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

We knew AEW World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has a role in The Iron Claw, writer/director Sean Durkin’s movie about The Von Erichs that’s getting a ton of buzz ahead of its release next month. MJF will be playing Ricky Vaughn, a wrestler who WCCW promoter Fritz Von Erich gave a “Lance Von Erich” gimmick even though he wasn’t actually related to the family.

What we didn’t know is that Friedman has an executive producer credit on the A24 production. It was staring us in the face on the latest poster for The Iron Claw. But since most people weren’t reading the fine print, MJF called attention to it in a post on X before focusing on AEW’s Full Gear PPV this Saturday (Nov. 18).

We zoomed in (and underlined) so you don’t have to:

It’s the latest impressive achievement for the 27 year old from Long Island, who earlier this month was named a next generation action star by an entertainment industry trade publication.

MJF will defend the Ring of Honor Tag titles he holds with the injured Adam Cole alongside a mystery partner against The Gunns on the Full Gear pre-show this weekend, and his World title against Jay White in the main event of the PPV.

