We knew AEW World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has a role in The Iron Claw, writer/director Sean Durkin’s movie about The Von Erichs that’s getting a ton of buzz ahead of its release next month. MJF will be playing Ricky Vaughn, a wrestler who WCCW promoter Fritz Von Erich gave a “Lance Von Erich” gimmick even though he wasn’t actually related to the family.

What we didn’t know is that Friedman has an executive producer credit on the A24 production. It was staring us in the face on the latest poster for The Iron Claw. But since most people weren’t reading the fine print, MJF called attention to it in a post on X before focusing on AEW’s Full Gear PPV this Saturday (Nov. 18).

27 years old.



Executive producer for an A24 movie and a masterpiece by Sean Durkin.



Proud is an understatement.



However I don’t have time to celebrate.



I’m a man on an island surrounded by the enemy, and Nov 18th will be my hardest obstacle yet.



Let’s go. #Betterthanyou pic.twitter.com/8j6PcwmV5S — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 13, 2023

We zoomed in (and underlined) so you don’t have to:

It’s the latest impressive achievement for the 27 year old from Long Island, who earlier this month was named a next generation action star by an entertainment industry trade publication.

MJF will defend the Ring of Honor Tag titles he holds with the injured Adam Cole alongside a mystery partner against The Gunns on the Full Gear pre-show this weekend, and his World title against Jay White in the main event of the PPV.