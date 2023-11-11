Bryan Danielson recently had surgery for a broken orbital bone, and it sounded like that injury could put him on the shelf for the rest of 2023.

It turns out he’ll be back in AEW much sooner than that, because on tonight’s (Nov. 11) episode of Collision, Tony Khan and Bryan announced his in-ring return for the Continental Classic tournament. The 12-man round-robin tournament begins in less than two weeks, on the Nov. 22 episode of Dynamite, with the final match taking place at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on Dec. 30.

Just announced by #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan-



The #AEWContinentalClassic, a round-robin tournament featuring 12 of #AEW's top stars, kicks off on #AEWDynamite LIVE on 11/22 in Chicago!



The first entrant?



The American Dragon @bryandanielson!



Watch #AEWCollision On TNT! pic.twitter.com/6pC9jHEWXd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2023

Bryan is the only name announced for the tournament so far. While explaining how excited he is to compete in the Continental Classic, Danielson said AEW is going to put on “the best wrestling tournament ever.”

Bryan has always wanted compete in the NJPW G1 Climax tournament, so this is likely the closest approximation to it that he’ll ever have a chance to wrestle in. And this news will be sure to raise questions about the legitimacy of his broken orbital bone.

What’s your reaction to Tony Khan’s stealth big announcement, Cagesiders?