Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts’ new army loses its first match in AEW

Jake “The Snake” Roberts started to build an army in AEW last week when he brought in The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) to join Lance Archer in targeting Darby Allin. At the time, Roberts used the following words to describe The Righteous: “One thing’s for damn sure, they know how to get the job done.”

Those words were put to the test on tonight’s (Nov. 11) episode of AEW Collision when Jake’s new army had their first match together as a trios unit in the main event. Conventional pro wrestling logic would indicate that Jake’s group should probably win their first match in order to establish their credibility as a force to be reckoned with. Unfortunately for Jake’s squad, the team they were fighting against consisted of three main event level babyfaces: Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin.

As you might have guessed, Vincent was pinned after eating a Stinger Splash and Copeland spear. I guess Jake was right, because Vincent knew how to do the job. Copeland now has a 2-0 record in AEW.

Sting, Darby, and Adam have a more important trios match next Saturday night (Nov. 18) at the Full Gear pay-per-view when they take on the team of Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus. Did this match whet the appetite to see the Sting, Darby, and Adam back together next week for that match?

