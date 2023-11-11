Swerve Strickland scored one of the biggest wins of his AEW career when he defeated Hangman Page last month at WrestleDream. But that win wasn’t enough for Swerve; he later crossed the line when he invaded Page’s home and threatened his toddler.

Page will have a chance to get his revenge and do terribly violent Cowboy Shit to Swerve when they meet again next weekend (Nov. 18) at Full Gear, because now it’s a Texas Death Match (in Los Angeles).

Hangman announced the stipulation during the following intense promo on tonight’s (Nov. 11) episode of Collision:

“You’ve got the Hangman in a Texas Death Match!”



Swerve Strickland will face #HangmanAdamPage in a Texas Death Match next Saturday, November 18th, at #AEWFullGear LIVE ON PPV!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/dV0H2MAZdB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2023

A three-way match for Kris Statlander’s TBS title was also added to Full Gear. Julia Hart earned a spot in that title match when she defeated Willow Nightingale tonight. The final spot will go to the winner of Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue next week.

Finally, it was announced that Ricky Starks and Big Bill are being forced to defend the AEW world tag team titles at Full Gear against three other teams.

That gives us the current lineup for AEW Full Gear next Saturday night on pay-per-view:

• MJF (c) vs. Jay White for the AEW World championship • Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World title • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the International championship • Sting, Adam Copeland & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne • Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks for an AEW Tag title shot; Golden Jets must disband if they lose • Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death Match • Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet OR Skye Blue for the TBS title • Big Bill & Ricky Starks (c) vs. FTR vs. LFI vs. House of Black for the AEW world tag team titles • MJF & a mystery partner vs. The Gunns for the Ring of Honor Tag titles (pre-show)

