AEW Collision spoilers for Nov. 11: Dream trio debuts, meaty men tease meat slapping, more!

AEW is changing up their schedule a bit for the final push to next Saturday’s Full Gear PPV, starting with last night’s live Rampage in Oakland, California. After that, the company taped Collision in Oakland Arena — and we’ll see that episode tonight (Nov. 11).

AEW advertised several matches for the card including the debut of the Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland team. Spoilers are out for those and the other things filmed for this week’s Collision. Let’s see what happened...

Andrade El Ídolo def. Daniel Garcia via submission. CJ Perry accompanied Andrade and was ringside for the match.

Nick Wayne def. Dalton Castle

Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland def. Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch). The former Edge pinned Vincent.

LFI’s RUSH & Dralistico def. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)

Roderick Strong def. Darius Martin. Roddy entered and left in his usual wheelchair. #NeckStrong

Julia Hart def. Willow Nightingale

Powerhouse Hobbs def. an unnamed wrestler. Don Callis cut a promo afterwards to hype next Wednesday’s Street Fight, saying he’s buried giants before and will help Hobbs do the same to Paul Wight. The former Big Show was on commentary, and the meaty men teased meat slapping but we’ll have to wait for Dynamite.

Claudio Castagnoli def. Toa Liona (with Prince Nana). This was announced as a bonus match and figures to have just been for the live crowd.

Do you plan to check out Colision tonight at 8pm ET on TNT?

