Don Callis reveals fourth member of his street fight team

We’re in the money, we’re in the money, doo doo doo doo, doo doo, doodoo doo. Prince Nana is in the money once again after his latest arrangement with Don Callis.

Callis appeared to be a man short for the Callis Family street fight against Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight on the next episode of Dynamite. Sammy Guevara still wasn’t cleared from a concussion, and the Spanish God also has a baby girl on the way, courtesy of wife Tay Melo.

Nana smelled a deal to be made in renting out the services of one of his clients. During Rampage, Callis revealed that the fourth member of his team will be Brian Cage.

LIKE A DRAGON GAIDEN STREET FIGHT against Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Paul Wight and Kota Ibushi THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite!



Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!

The Machine joins Konosuke Takeshita, Will Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher for dragon combat.

Streets of Cage

