AEW Rampage (Nov. 10, 2023) emanated from Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. The live show featured FTR battling flippy luchadores, Ruby Soho with a special admirer, Ricky Starks poking the bull in La Faccion Ingobernable, and more.

Let’s jump right in with a recap followed by reactions.

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary. Dasha Gonzalez handled ring announcer duties.

Ricky Starks vs. Preston Vance

Big Bill Morrissey sat in on commentary. Starks styled his game to entertain the crowd. Vance relied on power to gain control. Starks was too slick for Vance at times, such as a suplex on the ramp and ducking a discus lariat to hit a tornado DDT.

Perro Peligroso worked for a full nelson submission. When the time was right to cinch it tight, Bill hopped onto the apron as a distraction. Starks pounced for a spear to win.

Teamwork makes the dreamwork for the AEW World Tag Team Champions#AEWRampage is LIVE on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/i6zHkxVHM1 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 11, 2023

Ricky Starks defeated Preston Vance.

Afterward, Starks and Bill stomped Vance. Rush and Dralistico charged to the ring. The AEW tag champs bailed.

Chris Jericho voyages to Japan to wrestle Konosuke Takeshita on Sunday. Takeshita is one of the best today, but he will be facing one of the best in the history of the business. Jericho will get his revenge.

Chris Jericho has a message for Konosuke Takeshita, ahead of their one-on-one battle this Sunday in Tokyo, Japan!



Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT@IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/PyCh390jT7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2023

Don Callis was convinced by Prince Nana to rent the services of Brian Cage for the 8-man street fight on Dynamite between the Callis Family and Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, & Paul Wight.

.@TheDonCallis and @PrinceKingNana finalize business ahead of the LIKE A DRAGON GAIDEN STREET FIGHT against Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Paul Wight and Kota Ibushi THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite!



Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/yGoPqWGHlc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2023

Jay Lethal’s crew was interrupted by Ortiz after bad-mouthing him last week. They threatened to jump him. Ortiz didn’t back down. He decided to go out swinging and threw the first punches before Satnam Singh choked him.

Ruby Soho vs Red Velvet

Saraya accompanied Soho on stage, but she went to the back to honor Soho’s request to do it on her own without help. Competitive match. Velvet was smooth, however, Soho was more aggressive to control the pace wearing down Lil Cupcake. Soho was in the groove with a pair of suplexes when flowers were delivered ringside.

Someone sent Ruby Soho flowers in the middle of the match?!?



Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@Thee_Red_Velvet | @RealRubySoho pic.twitter.com/4H2k8Sw7h1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2023

As the referee confiscated the bouquet, Velvet went for a roll-up. The ref was out of position and slow to start the count, which gave Soho time to kick out. Velvet used her quickness to dodge strikes and deliver a spinning kick to win.

Red Velvet defeated Ruby Soho.

The Kingdom vs. Los Suavecitos

Roderick Strong was on the mic in his wheelchair to promote neck health awareness with No Neck November. He dedicated the match to Adam Cole.

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett squashed their opponents. A piledriver took out Suavecito #1 and a teamwork powerbomb finished Suavecito #2.

The Kingdom defeated Los Suavecitos.

After the match, Roddy sprang up from his wheelchair, ripped off his neck brace, and hit a backbreaker in the ring. The Kingdom immediately helped him back into his wheelchair.

Daniel Garcia’s pity party is over. He wants to get back on track, so he called out a name he respects. Garcia challenged Andrade for Collision. Daddy Magic was impressed. No crying over spilled milk. Ruby Soho and Saraya entered the scene. Soho carried her flowers and made googly eyes with Cool Hand Ang as Saraya and Daddy Magic were arguing. They had to pull the lovebirds apart.

Daniel Garcia has thrown out a huge challenge for Saturday Night #AEWCollision!

And has Ruby Soho just figured out who sent her flowers in the middle of her match?!

Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@garciawrestling | @TheDaddyMagic | @TheAngeloParker | @realrubysoho | @Saraya pic.twitter.com/VPI2MMdi87 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2023

The Kingdom were interrupted by Darius Martin and Action Andretti. Roderick Strong decided that Darius will be his first victim.

The Kingdom's victory celebration is cut short by Darius Martin & Action Andretti, who swiftly remind them of what happened the last time they met



Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT!@MattTaven | @RealMikeBennett | @RoderickStrong | @DariusMartin612 | @ActionAndretti pic.twitter.com/YHl20GjcOL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2023

Hijo del Vikingo & Komander vs FTR

This was a battle between speedy high-flying against meat and potatoes pound town. The luchadores thrilled with aerial attacks, but Vikingo had a dangerous moment crashing into the commentary table on a suicide dive.

The match progressed keeping the crowd hot with dual 450 splashes from Vikingo and Komander.

Komander almost earned the win swooping behind Dax Harwood for a crucifix pin. Harwood had just executed a sitdown powerbomb on Vikingo when Komander picked his spot as the legal man.

In the end, FTR played their cards right. Komander missed the mark on a rope-walking shooting star press, and FTR pounced for the Shatter Machine. Cash Wheeler piled on for the pin.

FTR defeated Hijo del Vikingo & Komander.

Afterward, FTR showed great respect for their counterparts. The show closed with House of Black on screen. Malakai Black flashed a threatening smile intended for FTR.

Grade: B-

Solid show with story pieces developing before our eyes. The main event brought thrills, chills, and spills. This episode felt like it had more energy in the air as a live broadcast.

FTR prides themselves on just fists, no flips. Vikingo and Komander put on such a great effort that FTR respects their flipping abilities. The appreciation from Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler seemed genuine. The match was a highlight reel on both ends. FTR provided the steak, and the luchadores added sizzle. That false finish on the crucifix pin from Komander really had me. If an upset was going to be in the works, that would have been the spot. Vikingo and Komander are an entertaining pair. I hope AEW can figure out a logical way to give them a tag title shot at Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Does it make sense? Not really. Would it be entertaining? Hell, yeah. It fits the bill for AEW’s style of matchmaking raising the profile of youngsters against top stars.

Tough loss for Preston Vance so soon after the return of La Faccion Ingobernable. I’m not saying he should beat Starks, but this puts him back to square one. AEW tried to protect him with the interference from Big Bill, however, a loss is still a loss.

The scene for Ortiz has potential for further growth. I’m not interested in seeing him reunite with Eddie Kingston. That relationship would just put Ortiz back into the background. This is an opportunity for Ortiz to blaze his own path. I can’t help but notice the numbers. Could this be a setup for Ortiz to lead his own crew?

Quick thoughts on the rest of the show. Three cheers for the story between Ruby Soho and Cool Hand Ang. It gives a lot of characters room to develop while out of the picture in terms of moving up the ladder in the ring. I like Daniel Garcia with a positive perspective to get back in the saddle against the best. That’s an attitude that makes me want to root for him. Roderick Strong is a hoot with his over-the-top hamming. Nigel McGuinness cracked me up burying Los Suavecitos with claims of unprofessional behavior drinking before the match. That’s the kind of outrageous quips I would expect from Bobby Heenan.

