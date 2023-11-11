AEW Collision results, live blog (Nov. 11, 2023): Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland trios match

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Nov. 11) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW taped this week’s show on Friday at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California as they continue the company’s build toward their Full Gear PPV next Saturday in Los Angeles.

The main attraction is the debut of the Sting, Adam Copeland & Darby Allin team. They’ll face the Jake Roberts-led trio of Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) to get ready for next week’s showdown with Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne.

Plus, FTR take on a lucha libre dream team in El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander, LFI’s RUSH & Dralistico will be in tag action against The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)... and more!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS FOR NOV. 11