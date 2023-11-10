Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Nov. 10 edition of Rampage comes our way live from Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

Advertised for tonight: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) takes on Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo in a tag team match.

Nothing else is advertised as of this writing, but AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view is a little over one week away, so the show will likely include some segments to advance feuds on that card.

This is the rare episode of Rampage that is actually airing live, so there are no spoilers this time.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR NOV. 10