Adam Copeland was in the ring on the Nov. 1 AEW Dynamite, soaking in the cheers of the Louisville, Kentucky crowd, and putting over Tony Schiavone. He was eventually going to reveal whether or not he’d break his vow to not fight his long-time friend and former tag partner Christian Cage by agreeing to tag with Sting & Darby Allin against Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne at Full Gear.

Christian, glorious reprehensible piece of crap that he is, interrupted. He again declared his intention to retire Sting at the Nov. 18 PPV instead of letting The Icon ride off into the sunset next year at Revolution like he wants to. The Father Figure also reminded Copeland that Allin has an injured arm. So if the former Edge does join their team for Los Angeles, Cage and his boys will target Copeland’s surgically repaired neck and send him home to his daughters in a wheelchair.

In case that didn’t get the point across, Christian also sent his guys to the ring to take Cope out.

"If you know what's good for you, Adam, you'll back down from me, or else I'm gonna snap your neck."



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCope | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/CjMgWfROe6

They got dropped by the WWE Hall of Famer, though. That left E & C alone together, but Copeland hesitated long enough for Luchasaurus & Wayne to recover. Sting & Darby joined the fray, and the chaos eventually left an opening for the Rated R Superstar to spear his fellow Toronto Maple Leafs fan.

A fiery promo later, and the match was official. It gives us card for two and a half weeks from now in the Staples Center that currently looks like this:

• MJF (c) vs. Jay White for the AEW World championship • Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World title • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the International championship • Sting, Adam Copeland & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne • Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland • MJF & a mystery partner vs. The Gunns for the Ring of Honor Tag titles

How’s that sound?