Swerve Strickland schemes to cost The Hung Bucks their belts

Things were going well for Ring of Honor Trios champions The Hung Bucks in their defense against former titleholders Mogul Embassy’s Brian Cage & Gates of Agony on the Nov. 1 AEW Dynamite. The whole match was a set-up, however.

Swerve Strickland & Prince Nana, who last week invaded Hangman Page’s home in Virginia while he was at Dynamite in Philadelphia, waited until Page was about to win the match to make an apperance. That of course set Hangman off. Rather than hit the Buckshot Lariant, he tagged in Nick Jackson and charged up the ramp at Strickland & Nana.

Swerve Strickland is here and Hangman immediately goes after him!



Will the Bucks be able to overcome the 3-on-2 advantage?



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@YoungBucks | #HangmanAdamPage | @briancagegmsi | @thekaun | @ToaLiona pic.twitter.com/xqWJbP3gHl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 2, 2023

Let with a three-on-two, The Young Bucks did their best. But the numbers — and power — of Cage & Gates of Agony were too much.

Meanwhile, security was trying and mostly failing to keep Page and Strickland apart backstage.

And ringside, Matt Jackson lost it, taking out his frustrations on every inanimate object in his path.

It seems clear that Page and Strickland are on a collision (no pun intended) course. What’s next for The Bucks though?

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s Dynamite here.