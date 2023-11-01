The first match of the Nov. 1 episode of AEW Dynamite saw Orange Cassidy defend his International championship against Claudio Castagnoli. As the champ entered, we were reminded this fight was personal for Castagnoli, as he blames Cassidy and New Japan’s Kazuchika Okada for injuring his Blackpool Combat Club Bryan Danielson last week on Dynamite*.

The Swiss Superman seemed more interested in injuring OC than winning the title. And showing off his freakish strength, of course.

Cassidy knows all about fighting through pain from his first run with the International title, and fought through that and a series of submissions — including the Giant Swing, a sleeper, and a combination of both.

The comeback built to an Orange Punch and a Beach Break, but Claudio wisely rolled out of the ring before the champ could cover him. Both men tried but were unable to land big shots and signature moves from there, and it was Cassidy who got the final counter, turning a Swiss Death into a pinning predicament. Putting all his weight on Castagnoli’s shoulders allowed him to escape with the title.

That brought out the BCC’s Jon Moxley, and even exhausted from this war Orange was ready to fight his nemesis. It didn’t go too well for him though.

OC said at a “press conference” for this match that was shown on AEW Control Center that his goal for his current title reign isn’t for it to be longer than the last one. It’s to beat the ban who ended that run — Jon Moxley. And in a promo after the break that followed the match, Mox made it clear Cassidy will get his chance at Full Gear.

