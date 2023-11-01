MJF named one of the next generation of action movie stars

MJF is wrestling’s scumbag, but he might have a bigger stage on his horizon to be the world’s scumbag as an action hero movie star. Maxwell Jacob Friedman was named on a list of next generation action stars from The Hollywood Reporter.

The top 25 was compiled through consulting, “action aficionados, directors, producers and writers.” MJF was mentioned in the group, listed in alphabetical order.

Dwayne Johnson, John Cena and Dave Bautista have helped mark out a very well-trodden and star-studded path from wrestling ring to action film set. At 27, Friedman — better known MJF, the All Elite Wrestling champion whose seemingly naturally villainous and always entertaining ringside persona has seen him become a firm fan favorite as the so-called “People’s Scumbag” — could well be the next to make the journey and will soon be seen opposite Zac Efron in A24’s upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw.

No other wrestlers made this list.

MJF will be playing Lance Von Erich in the upcoming, buzzed-about biopic of the Von Erich family, The Iron Claw. Lance is a notorious creation from Fritz as a made-up Von Erich to fill in for his sons. Dave Meltzer pointed out how MJF was miscast in that role. He claimed Lance was terrible at promos, and Lance is being played by one of the best promo guys.

We’ll have to wait and see if MJF sprinkled in his own magnetic personality to spice up that role. The Iron Claw opens December 22, 2023.

Personally, I have trouble envisioning MJF as an action hero in the vein of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Jean-Claude Van Damme. MJF’s wrestling character is on the cornball side, so a buddy action flick could be the genre where he thrives. Heck, MJF might be able to make Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot into a good movie. Just don’t count on him casting Rosie O’Donnell as his mother.

What kind of action roles do you think MJF would thrive? Which characters of past would you like to see MJF cast in a remake?

Check out the article from The Hollywood Reporter for the full list.