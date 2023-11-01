Dynamite airs tonight (Nov. 1) with a live show from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the fifth episode of Dynamite during the seven week build towards Full Gear, which takes place on November 18.

MJF has to make a really tough choice

AEW World Champion MJF is wrestling tonight in an 8-man tag team match against Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, The Gunns, Juice Robinson), who recently stole MJF’s belt. The big problem here for MJF is that he has a very tough choice to make in selecting his three partners for the fight, partially because he has no friends besides Adam Cole.

AEW World Trios Champions Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed want to be by MJF’s side, but he wants nothing to do with them. That’s because Max Caster has been super creepy in pursuing a more intimate relationship with the world champ, which includes his goal of 69’ing MJF on Saturday’s Collision.

Roderick Strong and The Kingdom also stand out as potential partners for this 8-man tag. In fact, some people suspect this group of playing a role in The Devil’s mystery attack on Jay White a few weeks ago. These guys would only be helping MJF as a favor to Adam Cole. The issue, of course, is that MJF thinks Roddy is a simp and he wants nothing to do with these losers.

Will MJF break his word and end up choosing one of these trios that he vowed to never team with? Will he instead go with The Elite as a relatively safe option, especially because the Young Bucks don’t really have a direction right now and need something to do? Will The Devil send three masked men to fight alongside the world champ? Will MJF do the smart thing and choose Sting and FTW Champion HOOK as two of his partners, because those guys almost never lose in AEW?

No matter what choice MJF makes, it’s also worth pointing out that Samoa Joe, Wardlow, and Powerhouse Hobbs are keeping an eye on him. There is potential for one or all of them to get involved and cost MJF the match.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli is booked for tonight’s show, with the title on the line. Claudio wants revenge on both Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada after Andrade they gave Bryan Danielson a broken orbital bone and put him on the shelf for the rest of 2023. Will Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and the Best Friends all be ringside to ensure maximum chaos and carnage?

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida retained the gold last week in separate matches against Ruby Soho and Abadon. Shida’s schedule doesn’t get any easier tonight, as she is putting the belt on the line against Willow Nightingale. Willow has been very concerned about her friend Skye Blue’s odd behavior of late, which might be enough of a distraction to put her at a disadvantage. How will Timeless Toni Storm make her presence known during this title fight?

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho have been scuffling in their recent battles against the Don Callis family and could really use a win. They happen to have a tag team match tonight against Jericho’s former allies Daddy Magic and Angelo Parker. I guess a match against lower card fodder is exactly what the doctor ordered to help Kenny and Chris get back on track.

Last but certainly not least, AEW President Tony Khan has an important announcement to make on tonight’s show. We’ve been here about 712 times before with Khan and his huge announcements, so the jokes practically write themselves at this point. Khan specifically states this is an “important announcement for AEW fans worldwide.” What does he have planned that will interest AEW’s fans beyond the United States of America?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

Sting and Darby Allin need a partner for their trios match at Full Gear against TNT Champion Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus. Adam Copeland stands out as the obvious partner for Sting and Darby to choose, but Adam says he will never fight Christian. What line will Christian cross to get Adam to change his mind? Will it involve destroying old man Ric Flair?

Speaking of the line being crossed, Swerve Strickland invaded Hangman Page’s home last week and threatened his toddler. What kind of violent gimmick match is this leading to between Swerve and Page at Full Gear?

- Is it just a matter of time until current indie wrestler Ronda Rousey shows up in All Elite Wrestling?

- Following Kyle Fletcher, who will be next to join the Don Callis family? Could it be another former Jericho ally in Jake Hager?

- Eddie Kingston has to defend the ROH world championship against Jay Lethal. Will we find out more info tonight on when that match takes place?

- Will Danhausen be back in AEW in time for Full Gear?

- Is Jack Perry still suspended? If not, where the f*** is he?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?