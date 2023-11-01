AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Nov. 1, 2023): Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing live tonight (Nov. 1) at 8pm ET on TBS.

AEW will be at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, and feature Orange Cassidy defending his International championship against Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudi Castagnolli.

Dynamite will also feature Maxwell Jacob Friedman tries to get the AEW World title (aka his Big Burberry Belt) back from Jay White when he & three as-yet-unrevealed partners of his choosing take on White and his Bullet Club Gold mates Juice Robinson and Austin & Colten Gunn, and Tony Khan’s “important announcement for AEW fans worldwide”.

Plus, Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho team-up again, this time to take on Daddy Magic Matt Menard & Cool Hand Ang Parker. And more!

Come right back here at 8pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 1