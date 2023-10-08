Max Caster’s thirsty love affair with MJF

With Adam Cole out due to injury, MJF is need of friends. He may be forced to reluctantly jump into the arms of Max Caster if Bullet Club Gold keeps up their wicked games ambushing the champ.

During Dynamite, an awkward scene played of Caster sneaking up on MJF for a massage in the trainer’s room. MJF was livid about the harassment.

With a lot on his mind, the #AEW World Champion & #ROH World Tag Team Champion @The_MJF needs a helping hand from his tag team partner @AdamColePro.



Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/7SmAhDUCMC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023

The tension in that scene was out of left field for anyone unaware of the social media context.

Caster has been gawking MJF for a long time. Platinum Max conveniently edited a voice clip short showing MJF praising the Acclaimed.

THANK YOU @The_MJF for the nice words on the @rasslin show! You are so HANDSOME!



This isn't the first or last time you've given me a *RUB*



SCISSOR ME, DADDY! ✂️#AEWGrandSlam @AEW #MicDrop ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5zTMcXo3Vb — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) September 20, 2022

The full quote from MJF is, “Everybody loves the Acclaimed, except me.”

Caster also has his eyes on the Triple B, and he’s not talking about the Big Burberry Belt.

Big Beautiful Bulge https://t.co/ciO7HZT9or — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) September 21, 2023

Caster leaned in on the crotch takes.

MJF knows his way around a crotch if you know what I'm saying #AEWWrestleDream https://t.co/kzY8Dpd0G5 — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) October 2, 2023

Caster has even worn MJF’s t-shirts.

MJF is my boyfriend pic.twitter.com/GmtmdJCklM — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) September 30, 2023

MJF has grown tired of the advances.

I’m telling you right now.



If I find one more god dahm love letter in my bag we’re fighting. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 30, 2023

In truth, MJF and Caster are old pals who trained together at the Create A Pro Wrestling Academy on Long Island. You don’t need Steiner match to figure out that MJF plus the Acclaimed and Daddy Ass is equal in numbers to the Bang Bang Gang. Imagine the pop when MJF finally scissors Caster.

Scissor me, Maxie!