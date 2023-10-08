Jay White introduces newest member of Bullet Club Gold

Bullet Club Gold is stacked with talent as is with Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Cardblade. That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for more. Switchblade introduced the newest member of the Bang Bang Gang.

The crew were celebrating their triumphant trios victory after Collision when White broke the news. The announcement was slightly delayed with Juice coming out of the shower. The boys were disappointed in him. A gang that bangs together, showers together. Juice was wearing a tiny bath towel during this meeting. Thankfully, he wasn’t rock hard.

On to the big news. The newest member of Bullet Club Gold was the All Elite Wrestling World Championship. They nicknamed it Belt. If you’re out of the loop on AEW, context is White stealing the title from MJF and claiming it as his own.

Watch all the joy in this clip. The laughs are aplenty from Austin, who remains without a nickname, blurting out a priceless reaction to Juice scratching the belt behind the ears like a dog to the Gunns and Belty both having deadbeat dads. Hot water!

Back at the Bullet Club Gold Lounge, the Bang Bang Gang introduces their newest member...@JayWhiteNZ vs. #HangmanPage#AEWDynamite

TITLE TUESDAY, October 10

LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pm CT@TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/rXaK6sTj3l — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2023

Double the pleasure, double the fun.

Since we’re in the mood sharing Bang Bang Gang stories, enjoy this clip from a few weeks ago. I didn’t have a reason to post it on its own, but it fits here as a bonus shot. This meeting took place after White defeated Andrade. The Gunns wanted to honor him up with the Collision Cowboy of the Month award. Juice flipped out, since he felt that the award belonged to him all day, every day.

What was your favorite moment from the latest session in the Bang Bang Lounge?