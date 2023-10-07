Adam Copeland’s AEW Collision debut ended very badly

Adam “Edge” Copeland might not even make it to his AEW debut match on next week’s “Title Tuesday” episode of Dynamite. That’s the story AEW told in the show-closing angle of tonight’s (Oct. 7) episode of Collision, after The Rated R Superstar was laid out by Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne.

Copeland was in the ring to cut promo and respond to Christian telling him to “go fuck yourself” earlier this week. Copeland was surprised by Christian’s rejection, but he should have seen it coming because Cage has recently become more distant and stopped taking his phone calls. Adam demanded that Christian come out and explain himself.

Christian appeared on the video board and said he will provide all the answers Adam is looking for on Title Tuesday. But the question is, will The Rated R Superstar even make it there?

That ominous warning prompted Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne to come out and attack Copeland, but he defended himself quite well at first:

The numbers game did quickly catch up to him, and he ate a chokeslam from Luchasaurus. The heels went to deliver a conchairto on Copeland, but Darby Allin made the save, fresh out of the hospital.

Unfortunately for Darby, the numbers game got the better of him too. With Copeland still laid out on the mat, Luchasaurus held Darby’s arm on the chair for Wayne to crush with a vicious conchairto.

Ouch. That’s not exactly how Copeland drew it up for his Collision debut, I’m sure.

What did you think of Copeland’s debut segment on Collision, Cagesiders?