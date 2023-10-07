18-year-old wrestling prodigy Nick Wayne betrayed Darby Allin in the main event of last weekend’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event. On tonight’s (Oct. 7) episode of Collision, Wayne explained why he turned on Darby in Seattle and aligned himself with Christian Cage:

“In this last week, I’ve been under @Christian4Peeps' learning tree; I realized that he’s the father figure that I’ve always needed!”@thenickwayne explains why he turned his back on his friend and mentor, @DarbyAllin!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/REm5huNYxF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2023

Nick felt abandoned by Darby when he was 10 years old, and it was his decision alone to turn on Allin at WrestleDream. It turns out that Nick was sick of always being in Darby’s shadow, and there’s a natural comparison to draw there in the relationship between Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland. In just one week under Cage’s learning tree, Wayne has quickly realized that Christian is the father figure he’s always needed.

See that, Christian Cage really is the father of the year.

What do you think of Nick Wayne’s motivation for turning on Darby Allin? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.