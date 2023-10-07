Tonight’s episode of Collision started off with a bang, as FTR shockingly lost the AEW world tag team championship to Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

Starks and Bill got the jump on Cash Wheeler as FTR was wrapping up their entrance. They sent Cash crashing towards the announce table on the outside, and shortly thereafter chokeslammed him onto the table. That was the end of Cash for the match.

After that, Starks and Big annihilated Dax in the ring. Starks ordered chokeslam after chokeslam after chokeslam, and Big Bill was happy to oblige. Starks then tagged in and finished Dax off with a spear for the pin and surprise championship change.

AND NEW!



It was a valiant effort from FTR, but the numbers were too great for Dax Harwood as we have NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions - Ricky Starks & Big Bill!



The AEW commentary team emphasized that FTR walked into this match at less than 100 percent healthy. It turns out that they never stood a chance against Starks and Bill.

Back in August, I joked that AEW didn’t book any championship changes on Collision when it was going up against SummerSlam. Well, WWE Fastlane is tonight, and Collision starts right off with a surprise title change.

Were you surprised to see FTR drop the AEW tag team belts to Big Bill and Ricky Starks, Cagesiders?