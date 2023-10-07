Eddie Kingston’s next ROH World title defense is set for Collision

Beep beep, Eddie Kingston is coming through. The Mad King has been a fighting champion since acquiring the ROH World Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. There is no rest for his weary bones, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Kingston’s next title defense comes Saturday night on Collision (Oct. 7, 2023). Stokely Hathaway used his ROH board of directors power to book a four-way #1 contender bout on Rampage. Komander triumphed over Johnny TV, Pentagon, and Lince Dorado to earn the shot at Kingston for ROH gold.

AEW made the title bout official. Side note, the idea of Kingston hanging around Salt Lake City, Utah sounds funny.

This bout will be Kingston’s second defense of the ROH World Championship since winning the title from Claudio Castagnoli at Grand Slam on September 20. Kingston prevailed over Katsuyori Shibata in his first ROH defense, and he even squeezed in a NJPW openweight defense defeating Rocky Romero. Fighting champion, indeed.

Komander is no stranger to championships himself. The luchador is currently a double champ in AAA with the cruiserweight and tag team straps.

Assuming Kingston retains against Komander, Jay Lethal is waiting for his shot. It appears that the Mad King also has to deal with that rough rider Big Stoke making life difficult. Hathaway is plotting up to no good on Kingston.

The advertised lineup for Collision (Oct. 7) includes:

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill Morrissey

ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Komander

Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan

Adam Copeland responds to Christian Cage

