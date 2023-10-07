Danhausen is coming back soon to AEW

Danhausen lovers, rejoice!

AEW aired a vignette on Rampage announcing that Danhausen is coming back soon. Take a peak at the hypnotizing video, and open your ears for the very nice, very evil clown song. It is classic Danhausen.

Danhausen has been out of action since tearing his pectoral muscle in a match at Revolution on March 5. He teamed with Orange Cassidy competing in a four-way bout for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, but they came up short in the end. As a result, Danhausen was not able to secure enough sacks of money to buy a blimp.

Anticipation is hot for the return of Danhausen. While we wait in the meantime, he has put together a video demonstrating different scenarios to play with his action figure, such as cruising for a bruising in the Batmobile and saving CM Punk from a Sentinel in the X-Men universe.

Love that Danhausen.

What would you like to see AEW do with Danhausen upon his return? Who should Danhausen feud with?