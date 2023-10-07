Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Oct. 7) at a special 7 pm ET start time on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from Maverick Center in Salt Lake City.

Tonight, as AEW goes head-to-head with WWE for the second straight week (although the earlier start time means it will only air opposite the main Fastlane card for Collision’s second hour), Ricky Starks & Big Bill will challenge FTR for the World Tag titles!

We’ll also see Timeless Toni Storm take on Kiera Hogan, get another appearance from The Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS FOR OCT. 7